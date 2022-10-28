Kareena Kapoor plays sitar, is annoyed by Saif Ali Khan's question. Watch funny new ad

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have featured in a new television commercial in which they portray music teachers. While Kareena is seen in a saree with a pinned-up pallu as she plays the sitar, Saif is seen surfing on his phone while playing tabla with one hand. A bunch of students are seen seated in front of them and give the answer to the question raised by Saif. Also read: Kareena Kapoor carries son Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms as she flies out of Mumbai post Diwali celebrations

The video shows Saif addressing Kareena as ‘Manju ji’ and asking where he can watch the web show, Asur. But before she can answer, their students give him all the answers. "Murli ji, ye to bachcha bachcha janta hai, ab to puchna band kar dijiye (now even kids know this, please stop asking this now)."

Kareena shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Itna binge-watching ke baad bhi (despite so much binge watching)... he asks questions like this." Saba Ali Khan commented on the video, “so cute”. A fan wrote, “Hahaa Kareena’s expressions.” Another wrote, “You both need to be in a film together!!!” One more said, “Love it. The best.” A comment also read, “This is so funny!”

Kareena was seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She has wrapped up shooting for her OTT debut project directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pivotal roles.

Kareena is currently filming for Hansal Mehta's next in London. It is a murder mystery in which she plays the role of a detective. She had flown back to Mumbai for the Diwali break before resuming the shoot. She left for the UK with younger son Jehangir while Saif Ali Khan was headed to another location with elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif was recently seen in Vikram Vedha, along with Hrithik Roshan. He will now be seen in Adipurush as Lankesh. The Om Raut film stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

