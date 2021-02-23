Kareena Kapoor's first post after delivery is dedicated to Saif Ali Khan. Check it out
Actor Kareena Kapoor is back home from the hospital after welcoming her second baby on Sunday. She was spotted leaving the hospital with the newborn, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their son Taimur on Tuesday and one of the first things she did was hype Saif's upcoming movie, Bhoot Police.
Kareena took to Instagram to share the first poster for the movie, starring Saif alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, about a foursome that hunts ghosts.
Sharing the poster, Kareena wrote, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal #SaifAliKhan @arjunkapoor @jacquelinef143 @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @RameshTaurani @akshaipuri @pavankirpalani @jaya.taurani @tips #12thStreetEntertainment #BhootPolice."
Kareena often hypes Saif's projects on her own page as Saif is not on social media.
Kareena's fans took her post as an opportunity to congratulate the family on the baby's birth. "Love u so much... be safe and be happy always," one person wrote. "Congratulations ma'am," wrote another.
Bhoot Police was initially announced in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will mark Saif's first collaboration with Arjun and Yami.
The cast shot for the film in Himachal Pradesh. Kareena and Taimur even accompanied Saif on the film's shoot in Dharamshala. The team also shot some portions in Mumbai.
