Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur step out in Bandra as fans await her second baby's arrival. See pics
Actor Kareena Kapoor was seen out and about in Mumbai on Friday. She was seen with her son Taimur Ali Khan, and was clicked by the paparazzi.
Kareena, who had not been spotted in the public eye since Sunday, was expected to deliver her second baby on Monday. However, it seems like the mommy and baby are taking their own sweet time.
Kareena was seen in a beige, polka dot dress while Taimur was seen in a blue shirt and blue pants. While Taimur was wearing a white mask, Kareena was seen wearing dark sunglasses.
On Friday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a message by the Instagram account of adman @freddy_birdy. In it, he spoke how there are many people in the world who 'get you' even if they don't know you. He used the example of Kareena and her fans to illustrate his point.
"The most important thing to building a relationship, whether at home, at work or in life, is somebody 'getting' you. Now this is a two way street. We want every-body to 'get' us, to understand us, but very few do. Sometimes those closest to us might not get us, but a complete stranger might. We need people to 'get' our jokes, to 'know' why at times we need to keep quiet. Which is why we instantly love people we don't know, like actors and ac-tresses, because we 'get' them. We may not know Kareena Kapoor, but we 'get' her. May very, very few people 'have' you, but may many, many more 'get' you," he wrote. Resharing his post on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "I get you @freddy_birdy."
Also read: Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics
On Thursday, husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen going out for a car ride and Saif was later spotted carrying a few new toys in his hand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is yearning for the beach, drops a stunning throwback pic
- Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning throwback picture of herself and said how she was longing to hit the beach. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, son Taimur step out in Bandra as fans await her second baby's arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta, Aryan Khan caught video calling Shah Rukh at IPL 2021 Auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka was banned from using Jonas dog Gino's Instagram for this reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar introduces Dostana 2 star Lakshya as his fourth DCA member
- Karan Johar on Friday took to Instagram to introduce the fourth member of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, TV actor Lakshya. He will debut in Karan's production, Dostana 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renee Sen says she was born in Sushmita's heart when asked about her 'real' mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan will head to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot his next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanya Malhotra flaunts her arm tattoo and swimsuit, Neena Gupta approves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif collect gifts ahead of baby's arrival, Arjun visits Malaika's parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Roy takes music lessons as part of his speech therapy post brain stroke
- Actor Rahul Roy shared two videos on social media, which show him undergoing music lessons as one of the treatments to get back to normal after suffering a brain stroke in November.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani drops gorgeous pics from friend's wedding, Tiger Shroff reacts
- Disha Patani has shared several pictures from her friend's wedding she attended a couple of days ago. She did her own hair and makeup on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol wishes Ajay's mother on her birthday: 'Partner in crime for last 22 years'
- Actor Kajol wished her mother-in-law and Ajay Devgn's mother on her birthday on Friday, calling her 'mom in spirit'. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka wears Nick's jacket as she steps out of vanity van on Citadel sets
- Priyanka Chopra conducted an Instagram live from the sets of her film Citadel in London to answer some fan questions and chat with her fans about her book, Unfinished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife is happy about his wedding with Dia Mirza
- Dia Mirza's wedding earlier this week to Vaibhav Rekhi generated a lot of positive vibes on several counts. Now, his ex-wife Sunaina has also given them her approval.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at her parents' residence on Thursday evening. Malaika's son was also seen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox