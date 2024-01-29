Kartik Aaryan fans break barricade as they try to meet him at event; here's how he reacted. Watch

Kartik Aaryan was shocked after seeing his fans falling on each other at the Filmfare Awards on Sunday. The incident happened when he made his entry at the event and briefly paused to shake hands with some of his fans. A video of the incident has surfaced as a group of fans broke the barricade, creating chaos. Also read: Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' set to go on floor this month Kartik Aaryan was recently meeting fans at an event, when they broke the barricade to get closer to him. (File Photo)

Kartik Aaryan fans break barricade

In the video, Kartik was on his way to making his entry at the awards show. As fans gathered in large numbers to catch his glimpse, he waved to them and even went on to greet them. As he walked towards a group of fans, who stood behind the barricade, the crowd broke the barrier to greet him. Kartik quickly took a step back.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kartik Aaryan shocked

No one was seemingly injured as fans fell on each other in an attempt to see their favourite celeb. Security deployed on the spot and rushed to manage the crowd. The actor appeared to be shocked about the situation.

Reacting to the video, fans have raised concerns about his security. Someone commented on Instagram, “The craze for Kartik Aaryan.”

“Fan made superstar's fans lost control hope they're all fine,” added another one. Yet another said, “Craziness! Guys he is human n self made. Chill.”

Filmfare 2024

The Filmfare Award saw many celebrities in attendance. Among them were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Harnaaz Sandhu, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Esha Gupta, Fardeen Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Orhaan Awatramani, Karan Johar, Saiyami Kher, Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Tejaswi Prakash, Orry and others.

Kartik's projects

Kartik will be next seen in his upcoming film Chandu Champion. On Republic Day, he unveiled a new look from the film and wrote, Being a Champion is in every Indian's blood... Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day…"

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will be essaying the role of Chandu. The film will be released on June 14. Besides this, he also has an untitled film, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Kartik is also a part of Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Captain India, director Anurag Basu's next Aashiqui 3 and horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Clickto follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place