Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan come together for emotional new ad. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new advert featuring him, wife Jaya Bachchan and actor Katrina Kaif together. In the ad, Katrina plays the couple's daughter, all set to be wed.

Amitabh plays a doting dad who cannot bear to watch his daughter leave the house. They dance together, reminisce old memories and deck her up in heavy golden jewellery for her wedding day.





Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, "The auspicious beginning of a new togetherness, a bond nurtured by trust, love & honoured through traditions .. Bringing together this auspicious moment is Muharat - a wedding jewellery collection that cherishes & celebrates the Indian bride."

A complementary ad in Telugu was also shot with Nagarjuna as the father and Regina Cassandra as the bride. Amitabh and Jaya played the groom's parents in that version.





The ad was shot last year in January. Amitabh had shared photos from the shoot on his blog back then. The actor wrote, “Getting her married off ..” with a picture of him and Katrina.

Sharing a picture with south stars Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu, Amitabh wrote: “Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada PrabhuDeva - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil.”

He wrote: “.. all of us working together in one project for a common client .... what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression ..”

Amitabh will also be seen with Nagarjuna in Ayan Mukherji's upcoming film Brahmastra. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Amitabh also has Chehre, May Day, Jhund and The Intern in the pipeline. He also has another project by Ekta Kapoor in the works.

Katrina, meanwhile, had been shooting for Phone Bhoot over the last few months. She also has a superhero film with Ali Abaas Zafar.

