Preity Zinta photographed at the gym by Katrina Kaif.
Katrina Kaif doubles up as Preity Zinta's personal photographer at the gym, see here

  • Preity Zinta took to social media and shared a picture taken by Katrina Kaif. The actors were spotted at the same gym on Sunday morning.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:31 PM IST

Preity Zinta and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the same gym, in Mumbai, on Sunday. The actor took to social media and revealed that she ran into Katrina during her workout session and the latter turned into her personal photographer at the time.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Preity lay on the floor while her legs were resting on a piece of gym equipment. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who is also Katrina's trainer, helped Preity with her training session. Preity shared the picture and wrote, "When @katrinakaif catches you in the gym & turns photographer. #dontgiveup #pzfit #ting."

An excited Katrina commented, "Yeyyyy my pic made it." Many fans showered the duo with love using heart emojis and fire emojis. Preity also shared the picture on Twitter and a fan commented, "Such a good photographer she is Ain't she @realpreityzinta #KatrinaKaif."

While Preity preps for the upcoming Indian Premier League, for she's the co-owner of Punjab Kings, Katrina will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The actor reunites with Akshay Kumar after a really long time. They last worked together in Tees Maar Khan (2010).

On Sunday, the team announced that the much-delayed movie will finally release in April. "The wait is finally over! We promised you all the #Sooryavanshi experience in cinemas and it's time to fulfil that promise! So mark your calendars for 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril Wishing the entire team all the best for our dhamakedaar film and loads of love to the birthday boy @itsrohitshetty. It's always a blast to work with you, here's to many more," Karan said, sharing the new release date.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at her best friend's wedding. Watch

"And it’s coming (heart emoji) Sooryavanshi in cinemas April 30 th Aa raha hai storm. Aa rahi hai police. #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide, only in cinemas, on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril," Katrina said while sharing the trailer of the movie. Sooryavanshi was set to release in March 2020. However, the pandemic forced the team to push the release.

