Katrina Kaif gets a kiss from hubby Vicky Kaushal as he greets her at Merry Christmas screening

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the special screening of her upcoming film Merry Christmas together in Mumbai. The couple happily posed together for the paparazzi at the event. Vicky planted a sweet kiss on his wife's cheek as he greeted her in a sweet PDA video shared by paparazzi and fan pages. Also read: Katrina Kaif reacts to success of Vikrant Massey's 'small film' 12th Fail amid 'high octane action blockbusters' Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Merry Christmas screening in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Vicky and Katrina at Merry Christmas screening

For the screening, Katrina Kaif wore a black dress with side slit. Vicky dressed casually in denim pants, a checkered shirt and a cap. In a paparazzi video, Katrina and Vicky are seen greeting each other with a side hug when Vicky gave her a peck. With his arms around her waist, the actors smiled for the camera. They were also seen talking about something before getting off the red carpet. They held hands as they walked away from the photographers.

Celebs at the special screening

Besides Vicky and Katrina, the screening was also attended by several celebrities such as Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Hirani, Mrunal Thakur, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Divya Dutta, among others.

Everything you need to know about Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Recently, its new song, a romantic number Raat Akeli Thi was dropped. Sung by Arijit Singh, the lyrics are penned by Varun Grover. The music is composed by the maestro Pritam. The song marks the first collaboration between Pritam and Varun.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. Starring Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the Hindi version has Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg. It is the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 12.

