Katrina Kaif reacts to customer's 'big expose' about her makeup line: Life can be unpredictable but...

Katrina Kaif has responded after a Bengaluru-based woman shared her feedback on a product from the actor's brand, Kay Beauty. Recently, the female customer used the brand's eyeliner and posted a video saying that she was impressed and shocked. Her review of the product came after she got completely drenched in the rain, but the eyeliner didn't smudge at all. (Also Read | Reddit reacts to 'big expose by customer' about Katrina Kaif's makeup line: 'No wonder she has no interest in...') Katrina Kaif launched her beauty product line, Kay Beauty, a few years ago.

Katrina pens note

Now, Katrina has re-shared the video on her Instagram Stories and penned a note. "So happy that you are 'bhauchakki, achambit and prabhawit (surprised, shocked and inspired)' by our Kay Beauty liquid eyeliner... Life can be unpredictable but your eye liner shouldn't be (wink face kiss face and heart emojis)," she said.

What the woman had said

Recently, Reddit shared the video of the woman. In the video, she had said, "Let me say this first that this video is an ad but I have not been paid for it. I am so surprised and shocked by this product that I had to stop and make this video in the middle of the rain. I was travelling from office to home when the weather was sunny outside… but Bengaluru, being Bengaluru, it started raining like Cherrapunji all of a sudden!"

She stated that even though she tried to save herself, the street water splashed on her face. “The anger of Lord Indra has fallen on me. Few cars have thrown mud over me… I am a fool to wear chappals in this rain, and now I am going to cover the rest of the way with only one slipper."

The woman continued, "The point of all this is, look at my face! Can you see my eyes? My eyeliner is not smudged at all! My foundation and lipstick got smudged… even my desire to return home has smudged but look at this eyeliner! What is this Kay by Katrina? I am really impressed Katty!”

Katrina films

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.