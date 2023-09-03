Katrina Kaif stuns everyone with pic in Salwar suit, Shraddha Kapoor praises her beauty

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif treated fans to her new photos in a traditional look. Promoting a jewellery brand, she looked breathtaking in her rare salwar suit photos. The photos not only earned her praise from her fans but celebrities too are dropping compliments for her. Also read: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif unveil new Tiger 3 poster Katrina Kaif from a store launch in Kolkata.

Katrina Kaif new photos

The couple of photos feature Katrina in a salmon pink salwar suit from the house of Anamika Khanna. She paired it with golden chandbalis from Kalyan Jewellers. She is the brand ambassador for the brand.

Sharing them, she wrote, “Kal ka din (yesterday)." Reacting to her photos, Shraddha Kapoor commented, “Beauty!” “Gosh how gorgeous you look here Kat,” added Mini Mathur who is close friends with the actor.

Fans react to pics

On Sunday, Katrina was in Kolkata for a store launch. Talking about it, a fan wrote, “Bringing some sunshine to a rainy day in Kolkata.” “How can someone be so beautiful,” added one. Another said, “Beauty with brains.”

More about Tiger 3

Meanwhile, Katrina made news recently with the new poster of Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan. The upcoming installment will follow the events of Pathaan, War, and Tiger Zinda Hai. As Katrina and Salman will be reprising their roles as Agent Tiger and Zoya, the official teaser of the film will be added to Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan which will hit theatres on September 7.

Sharing the poster, Katrina had written on social media, “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali.” Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan fame. It is backed by Aditya Chopra and is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, and Riddhi Dogra besides Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan.

About the film, a source previously told news agency ANI, "If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realise that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too! The scale of this film will be epic!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail