Kesari actor Sandeep Nahar’s wife booked in his death case, Rakhi Sawant to end marriage

Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ibrahim Ali Khan visit the actor. See pics

Amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery, her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor paid her a visit at her residence on Wednesday. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted.



Sandeep Nahar death: Police register abetment to suicide case against late actor’s wife and mother-in-law

The police have registered an abetment to suicide case against the wife and mother-in-law of late actor Sandeep Nahar. He was found dead on Monday night.



Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant declares she'd end her marriage, tears letter from husband Ritesh

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik continuing their socially-distanced date. Before bidding his goodbye, he said he is “very proud of her”.



YRF announces 2021 slate: Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj to clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, fans ask about Pathan release

Yash Raj Films announced its slate of films for the year 2021, starting with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar next month to Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj on Diwali. Fans wanted an update on Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathan.



Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story

Raising fans' excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday dropped the trailer of the much-talked-about film Cruella that features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side.



