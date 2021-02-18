Kesari actor Sandeep Nahar’s wife booked in his death case, Rakhi Sawant to end marriage
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ibrahim Ali Khan visit the actor. See pics
Amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery, her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor paid her a visit at her residence on Wednesday. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted.
Sandeep Nahar death: Police register abetment to suicide case against late actor’s wife and mother-in-law
The police have registered an abetment to suicide case against the wife and mother-in-law of late actor Sandeep Nahar. He was found dead on Monday night.
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant declares she'd end her marriage, tears letter from husband Ritesh
Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik continuing their socially-distanced date. Before bidding his goodbye, he said he is “very proud of her”.
YRF announces 2021 slate: Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj to clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, fans ask about Pathan release
Yash Raj Films announced its slate of films for the year 2021, starting with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar next month to Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj on Diwali. Fans wanted an update on Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathan.
Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story
Raising fans' excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday dropped the trailer of the much-talked-about film Cruella that features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side.
When Waheeda Rehman spoke about being told to take on a 'sexy and juicy' name
Bombay HC asks Sushant fan: 'How do you know what Nyaay makers are going to do?'
- Bombay High Court questioned a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput how he knew the contents of a film being made on the actor. The said fan had gone to court, challenging a film, Nyaay: The Justice.
Sara rocks in red with her girl gang, is this from her Galentine's Day party?
- Sara Ali Khan shared a cute picture with her girl gang. All were dressed in red and holding red roses. Her fans were more than happy to see their favourite star. See here.
Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture
Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls when she fell in love with Nick Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra turned red as she recalled 'the moment' she realised that she was in love with Nick Jonas. Listen to her tell the story here.
Inside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan's party with friends. See pics
- Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan partied with their friends recently. Their friend, Orhan Awatramani, shared pictures from the bash.
Raveena Tandon: KGF 2 will be my second Kannada film after Upendra 22 years ago
10 years of 7 Khoon Maaf | Neil Nitin Mukesh: At a time when actors were conscious of their image, I was offered this film
Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I dealt with a lot, and I came out thriving
Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion, fans are missing Akshay
- Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, stars of the popular 2000 film Dhadkan, reunited recently. They were joined by Mukesh Chhabra. See the photo here.
