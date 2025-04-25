Kesari Chapter 2 director calls Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham ‘a guiding light’ for him

Kesari Chapter 2 director Karan Singh Tyagi has spoken about how he loved actor Vicky-Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham and called it "a guiding light for me". Speaking with News18, Karan said that the Shoojit Sircar film is “one of the best pieces of art that I’ve watched in life”. (Also Read | Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan film rounds off first week with ₹45 cr) (L) Akshay Kumar in a still from Kesari Chapter 2, Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham.

Kesari Chapter 2 director prasies Sardar Udham

Karan called Sardar Udham "one of the best pieces of art" he has watched so far. He said, “I’ve loved Sardar Udham. In fact, I’ve watched all the movies that depicted the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. I’ve studied all of them. Before Sardar Udham, it was Gandhi, which depicted the tragedy in painstaking detail and in a gut-wrenching manner. The last 20-minutes of Sardar Udham is one of the best pieces of art that I’ve watched in life. It was a guiding light for me. I love Shoojit Sircar and his work."

Kesari Chapter 2 director praises Vicky-Kaushal

Talking about Vicky, the narrator of Kesari Chapter 2, Karan showered praises on him too. “Vicky has a voiceover in the beginning and sets the stage for the story. We didn’t rope him in because of his connection with Sardar Udham. I’m a huge admirer of his work and of the gravitas that his voice holds. The connection just helped. We wanted him because he’s such a fantastic actor. He lent so much gravity and seriousness to the proceedings," said Karan.

About Kesari Kesari Chapter 2

The Akshay Kumar-starrer has earned over ₹46 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.com. Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the film released on April 18. Dharma Productions has produced the film. The film, which is a follow-up to Akshay's 2019 film Kesari, delves into an untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

It narrates the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British Empire in the 1920s. The movie is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire. It details the 1924 defamation trial in which Michael O’Dwyer, former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab and the architect of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, sued Nair who had criticised British atrocities in Punjab in his book.

About Sardar Udham

The 2021 biographical historical drama is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works. The screenplay is written by Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah. Based on the life of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, the film starred Vicky Kaushal in the title role. It also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton.