Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan film brings in 64 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 23, 2025 03:57 PM IST

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Karan Singh Tyagi's Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday-starrer is holding steady.

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Karan Singh Tyagi’s historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in the lead roles, was released on April 18. According to Sacnilk, the film has since held steady and collected 64.40 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film beats Deva lifetime haul with 56 crore)

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar plays C Sankaran Nair in the film.
Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar plays C Sankaran Nair in the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office

The trade website reports that Kesari Chapter 2 collected 39 crore net and 46.40 crore gross in India. The film brought in 18 crore from overseas, taking the total five-day collection to 64.40 crore. Despite being a weekday, the film had a 23.25% occupancy in India on Tuesday, growing as the day progressed. The film has remained steady, even seeing a slight hike on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen how much it collects in a week.

Day 1 14 crore
Day 2 30 crore
Day 3 49.75 crore
Day 4 56.60 crore
Day 5 64.40 crore

Karan Singh Tyagi on Kesari Chapter 2

Debut director Karan spoke to ANI about how he got the idea for Kesari Chapter 2 after reading The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. “The book uncovered layers of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy rarely discussed. It wasn't just a massacre, it was a planned political act,” Karan told the news agency, adding, “It took nearly three years of deep research and location scouting. But we knew this story had to be told with sensitivity and authenticity.”

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to Akshay’s 2019 film Kesari. The plot follows the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre when a lawyer decides to take on the British Crown. Akshay plays C Sankaran Nair in the film, Madhavan plays his opposing counsel, Neville McKinley, and Ananya plays Dilreet Gill. Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films produced it.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
