Khushi Kapoor sticks her tongue out in a cute boomerang video
- Khushi Kapoor, who is currently in the US, shared a boomerang video on Sunday to wish fans. See it here.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is yet to make her acting debut but she seems to have mastered her Instagram game. On Sunday, she shared a pretty boomerang video of hers from faraway New York.
Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Have a nice day." The star kid is currently in the US and sharing pictures from there. On Saturday, she shared three pictures with the cityscape expanding behind her. The setting sun's rays lit up the buildings and the sky was in hues of orange, yellow and blue.
Her family members and friends dropped messages in the comments box. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and her aunt Maheep Kapoor wrote: "Lucky you." Her uncle actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote: "Sooooo jealous." Best friend Aaliyah Kashyap dropped a bunch of emojis, while friend Navya Naveli Nanda wrote: "Come here soon." Incidentally, Navya is also in New York these days.
On Khushi's arrival in the US, Aaliyah had shared a picture of her and written: "My wife is here."
It is confirmed that Khushi will soon make her acting debut. Her dad, producer Boney Kapoor had told Bombay Times: “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."
Sometime in December, Khushi made her Instagram public though she has been on the photo-sharing platform since 2015. A glance at her page is enough to illustrate that she is quite a style diva. On one occasion, Janhvi had acknowledged that her kid sister's instinct with Instagram was much better than hers. She had written: "Now all of you'll can see @khushi05k being cooler than me on Insta".
