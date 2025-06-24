Kiara Advani in talks for Meena Kumari biopic? Makers set the record straight

Rumours have been swirling about Kiara Advani being considered for the role of Meena Kumari in her biopic, with reports suggesting she is also impressed with the script. However, filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra, who owns the rights to Meena Kumari's life story, has stepped in to quell the speculation, urging fans to await the official announcement and refrain from jumping to conclusions. Also read: Kiara Advani approached for Meena Kumari biopic, may mark return to acting after pregnancy with film on 'Tragedy Queen' Earlier in the day, it was being reported that Kiara Advani is in talks to play Meena Kumari on the big screen in the biopic.(AFP)

Siddharth P Malhotra sets the record straight

Siddharth P Malhotra, known for his work in Maharaj and Hichki, took to Instagram on Tuesday to clear the buzz around the film and shut down speculations around Kiara getting on board the project.

“Would appreciate for the media to avoid conjectures on the casting of Kamal aur Meena the script has only gotten ready and as we have a cast and more, we will only be more than happy to officially announce it,”he wrote.

The director added, “Until then request everyone to avoid conjectures until they hear officially from us.”

The director shared they will announce the news officially soon.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Kiara Advani is in talks to play Meena Kumari on the big screen in the biopic, and might be the first film she does after her pregnancy.

Sources were quoted as saying, "Kiara has been approached for the ambitious project and was given a narration some time back”. It was stated that Kiara has 'loved the narration', but “the actor is yet to sign on the dotted line and give a final nod”. The report also claimed that the film's team feels that “Kiara is the perfect choice for the role, given the blend of her appearance and acting skills”.

What do we know about the film

Last year, Saregama, along with Bilal Amrohi and its other partners, announced a biopic based on Meena Kumari's love story with her producer-husband Kamal Amrohi in a joint Instagram post. At that time, it was shared that Kamal and Meena would chronicle their 20-year journey, starting from their first meeting when she was just 18 and he was 34, to the creation, filming and release of the classic Pakeezah. It is believed that AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, Bhavani Iyer and Kausar Munir are attached to the project.

Meena Kumari, also known as Mahjabeen Bano, is regarded as one of the finest female stars in Hindi cinema history. She worked in hits such as Baiju Bawra (1952), Parineeta (1953), Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), Dil Ek Mandir (1963), Kaajal (1965), Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Mere Apne (1971), and Pakeezah (1972). She died weeks before the release of Pakeezah, aged only 38.

Meena got married to Kamal (Amrohi) in a secret ceremony on February 14, 1952. Kamal was an Indian filmmaker and screenwriter, known for films like Mahal. He established his own studio known as Kamal Amrohi Studios in 1958.