Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ring in first new year after wedding amid snow-covered mountains

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first new year as husband and wife amid snowy peaks. Beginning the year on a festive note, Kiara took to Instagram and dropped a selfie with Sidharth. She also extended New Year greetings to fans and friends. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani fly out of Mumbai for New Year vacation Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first new year celebration after wedding.

Kiara, Sidharth's new year post

In the photo, Kiara Advani wore a metallic jacket while Sidharth opted for a warm blue jacket with snow goggles. They posed with snow-capped mountains in the background. They seemingly were enjoying skiing at the winter wonderland. Without revealing the location, Kiara wrote, “2023 - so much to be grateful for.”

“2024-coming for you baby. Happy New Year. PS: - he loves kala chashma so much, we had 4,” she also added a reference to Sidharth's song Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho. Responding to the post, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen all hearts for the couple in the comment section.

Kiara and Sidharth on holiday

In the early hours of last Tuesday, Kiara and Sidharth jetted out of Mumbai. They were snapped arriving at the airport. Both briefly posed for paparazzi before heading inside the airport terminal.

Last year, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. It's believed that the two fell in love during the shoot of their hit film Shershaah.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship which they had never confirmed the wedding. While Kiara confirmed they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Later, they made their wedding official with dreamy pictures. They wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (now we are booked for life)."

Movies

Sidharth's last release was Mission Majnu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will be seen in his upcoming film Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Before this, he will be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also has Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on Prime Video on January 19.

