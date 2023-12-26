close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani head for New Year vacation, spotted at airport

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani head for New Year vacation, spotted at airport

ANI |
Dec 26, 2023 11:08 AM IST

On Tuesday morning, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport, all set to celebrate New Year at an undisclosed location.

For the airport look, Kiara opted for a white sweatshirt that she paired with matching joggers. Her husband, Sidharth, on the other hand, wore a black T-shirt that he teamed with a blue and black checkered shirt.

Before entering the airport, the star couple happily posed for the paps.

Sidharth and Kiara also celebrated Christmas in a special way.

On Christmas, Kiara treated her Instagram followers to a lovey-dovey picture of herself and Sidharth. In the picture, the couple can be seen sharing a warm hug. Kiara can be seen wearing a red dress with a reindeer hairband while her husband Sidharth complemented her in a black t-shirt and red pants. Sidharth can be seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheek.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Sharing their wedding pictures, the duo wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and reportedly in an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. (ANI)

