Kiara Advani looks stunning in pink as she walks the ramp, gets kisses from mom-in-law. Watch

Actor Kiara Advani turned Barbie and walked the ramp as the showstopper at the India Couture Week 2023. While her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra was not present at the event, his mother Rimma Malhotra attended it and became Kiara's biggest cheerleader. Kiara was a part of the show, held in Delhi on Tuesday, for renowned designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. (Also Read | Kiara Advani is in love with Sidharth Malhotra as he plays with his pet dog. Watch) Kiara Advani was part of a fashion show and Sidharth Malhotra's mom was present.

Kiara's outfit for the show

For the event, Kiara wore a shimmery pink blouse paired with a matching high-slit skirt and silver heels. She opted for a no-accessory look, complementing her attire with soft, subtle makeup. As she came on stage, Kiara smiled and blew a kiss at someone in the audience.

Kiara and Sidharth's mom's bond

Kiara gave different poses and smiled at the audience as she walked the ramp. She also took a brief pause on the ramp and blew several kisses at Rimma, who sat in the front row. Kiara also made a heart sign with her hands. Rimma also blew kisses at her daughter-in-law.

After the event, she walked up to Kiara and gave her a hug as well as shook her hands. They also shared a brief conversation. Their relatives and friends also hugged Kiara as they met and spoke to her.

Fans praise their warm bond

Several videos and pictures from the event emerged online. Reacting to their bond, a fan wrote, "Sid's mom cheering her is the best." A comment read, "Her mother-in-law cheering and giving her flying kisses is so adorable." An Instagram user said, "Woah! She looks ravishing. And those kisses from mothers." Another person said, "The way her mother-in-law loves her." Several fans also compared her look to that of Barbie. A fan said, "Kiara wakes up and chooses to slay as Barbie." "Looking like Indian Barbie," commented a person.

Kiara's upcoming projects

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside actor Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Satya Prem Ki Katha hit the theatres on June 29. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunite Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film introduced Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

Fans will see Kiara next in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. The film is being helmed by Shankar. The official release of the film is awaited.

