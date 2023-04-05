Kim Sharma deletes Instagram pictures with Leander Paes amid break up rumours

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes, who have been together for quite some time, have reportedly parted ways. Amid rumours of their break up, Kim deleted their couple's pictures from her Instagram account. However, Leander's profile still reflects their happy moments. Also read: Kim Sharma celebrates mom’s 80th birthday with Leander Paes in Goa Kim Sharma and Leander Paes might have parted ways after more than a year of dating.

Kim and Leander Paes were to mark their second anniversary last month. However, neither of them shared posts on Instagram. Currently, only one post shared by Kim features Leander. It dates back to Kim's mother's 80th birthday celebration. Leander had joined Kim and her family in Goa for the bash.

The post reads, “My Mama turned #80 what a celebration of a life loved so gracefully thank you to my friends and mums friends that came to be with us and made every moment warm and fun @olivegoa @theprojectcafegoa @mojigao @design_quest thank you for being our perfect party partners we love you guys . Mum I’m just blessed that you are ours we love you so much @konikasadler @leanderpaes @krishan_sadler @anushkasadler.”

Meanwhile, pictures of Kim and Leander are still intact in his profile. The last one dates back to Diwali last year when the two celebrated the occasion together. The photo has the tennis player's arms around Kim as both decked up in traditional outfits, next to a pooja mandir at someone's house.

Sharing the post, Leander had written, “Wishing all of you a very Happy Diwali! May your new year be filled with light, happiness and prosperity.” Since then, he has not yet shared any new updates with Kim.

Earlier, a report of ETimes claimed Kim and Leader split. Reportedly, they had commitment issues. It's believed that it has been a while since they parted ways as Kim was seen attending Chikki Panday and Deanne Pandey's daughter Alanna Panday's wedding without Leander. Kim had been seen arriving with Dino Morea.

Kim Sharma made her acting debut in 2000 with the romance musical, Mohabbatein. In the film, she played Sanjana. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Besides this, she also starred in films like Fida, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, Tom, Dick, & Harry, Zindaggi Rocks, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and more. She also made a special appearance in Magadheera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON