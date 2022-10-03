Kim Sharma, Leander Paes pose for pics as they visit Kolkata during Durga puja, go pandal-hopping together

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are in Kolkata for Durja puja. The actor and the tennis player were spotted pandal-hopping in the city and posed for photos together, while visiting a puja pandal. Leander, who was born and brought up in Kolkata, is visiting the city with his girlfriend, and sharing glimpses on Instagram. Also read: Kim Sharma celebrates mom’s 80th birthday with Leander Paes in Goa

In the latest photos of the couple from Kolkata, Kim wore a white kurta with red leggings. She also wore a bindi on her forehead to complete the festive look. Meanwhile, Leander wore a blue kurta with white pyjama. The couple was photographed visiting a pandal, where they posed in front of an elaborate idol of Goddess Durga. Kim also posed for a solo picture. On Sunday, Leander had shared a clip from a tennis club in Kolkata. He wrote on Instagram Stories, “Nostalgia. Calcutta South Club, where it all began.”

Earlier in 2022, Kim and Leander celebrated their one-year anniversary. To mark the occasion, the actor shared some of their moments together on Instagram. "Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits – Mich (Leander),” Kim had written with their photos. Kim and Leander began dating in March 2021.

The couple regularly shares glimpses of their dates and outings together. A few months ago, Kim and Leander were in Goa with their friends and family. Kim had given a glimpse of the celebration that she had organised in honour of her mother’s birthday. Earlier in June, the actor and the tennis player also celebrated his 49th birthday together in Goa.

Kim had made her acting debut in the 2000 romantic film Mohabbatein, where she played Sanjana. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier this year, there were reports that claimed Kim and Leander were planning a court marriage. Neither the actor nor the tennis player commented on such reports.

