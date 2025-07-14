Upset Kiran Joneja strongly defends husband Ramesh Sippy when interviewer calls him a 'colourful man, who had 2 affairs'

Actor Kiran Joneja has strongly defended her husband-film director Ramesh Sippy, when an interviewer said that he was earlier a "colourful man". In an interview with Lehren Retro, Kiran talked about how commitment, and not marriage, is important to her. Kiran Joneja and Ramesh Sippy have been married for over thirty years.

Kiran Joneja reacts to question about Ramesh Sippy's affairs earlier

Kiran Joneja said that she hadn't heard of any rumours of Ramesh's affairs earlier or during the three decades of their marriage. When the interviewer reiterated that Ramesh "was a colourful man" who "had at least two affairs", a visibly upset Kiran said it was in the past. Kiran said she "hasn't heard of any affairs Mr Sippy has had".

Upset Kiran says his previous affairs don't matter to her

When the interviewer insisted, Ramesh had affairs, Kiran replied, "I don't care, maybe it was there. But I know this much that after meeting me, I don't know of any affair till today." The interviewer again reiterated that Ramesh "was in a relationship with" two actresses. At this, Kiran said, "Hoga (Maybe), but that is the past. I don't want to talk about it. I wouldn't even comment on it."

About Kiran and Ramesh

Kiran got married to Ramesh in 1991. At that time, he was 44 years old and she was 27 years old. Ramesh was earlier married. He has three children--Rohan Sippy, Sonya Sippy and Sheena Sippy.

About Kiran's career

Kiran has featured in many films including Mulzim, Ek Misaal, Zamaana Deewanam, Badi Bahen, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Jab We Met, Chandni Chowk to China, Fashion, Badmaash Company, and Shimla Mirchi. She also starred in serials such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Wah Janaab, Buniyaad, Mahabharat, Sinndoor and Junoon.

Ramesh has directed films such as Andaz (1971), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), Shaan (1980), Shakti (1982), Saagar (1985), Bhrashtachar (1989), Akayla (1991) and Zamana Deewana (1995), among others. He also directed the television serials Buniyaad (1986) and Gaatha (1997).