Kriti Sanon dances the night away as B Praak sings at sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding. Watch

The wedding festivities in the Sanon household showed no signs of slowing down as actor Kriti Sanon celebrated her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding to singer Stebin Ben. Making the celebrations even more special, singers B Praak and Sagar Bhatia, aka Sagar Wali Qawwali, set the mood by joining in and performing at the festivities. Singer Stebin Ben and actor-model Nupur Sanon got married in Udaipur.

B Praak, Sagar Bhatia adds musical touch to festivities Several videos from the after-party, held after the couple exchanged vows in an elegant Christian ceremony in Udaipur, have since surfaced on social media.

In a video that recently surfaced online, Kriti can be seen singing and dancing along with Sagar as he performs for the newlyweds, adding to the celebratory mood. In the clip, Kriti can be seen singing and dancing as Sagar sang Aise Na Jao Piya. In another video, Sagar was seen performing with the newly wed couple dancing to the tunes. He is seen singing songs such as Dulhe Ka Sehra and Tere Bina Na Guzara E.