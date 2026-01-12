Kriti Sanon dances the night away as B Praak sings at sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding. Watch
Several videos from the after-party, held after Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben got married in Udaipur, have since surfaced on social media.
The wedding festivities in the Sanon household showed no signs of slowing down as actor Kriti Sanon celebrated her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding to singer Stebin Ben. Making the celebrations even more special, singers B Praak and Sagar Bhatia, aka Sagar Wali Qawwali, set the mood by joining in and performing at the festivities.
B Praak, Sagar Bhatia adds musical touch to festivities
In a video that recently surfaced online, Kriti can be seen singing and dancing along with Sagar as he performs for the newlyweds, adding to the celebratory mood. In the clip, Kriti can be seen singing and dancing as Sagar sang Aise Na Jao Piya. In another video, Sagar was seen performing with the newly wed couple dancing to the tunes. He is seen singing songs such as Dulhe Ka Sehra and Tere Bina Na Guzara E.
At one point, B Praak also took to the stage with the entire Sanon family, breaking into song and turning the moment into a memorable family singalong. B Praak was seen singing the song Filhall, which was picturised on Nupur and Akshay Kumar.
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben get married in Udaipur
Singer Stebin Ben and actor-model Nupur Sanon got married in Udaipur, sealing the deal with a stunning Christian ceremony. The couple shared the first pictures from the wedding ceremony through a joint post on Instagram on Sunday. “I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever,” the couple wrote while sharing the pictures. In the images, Stebin and Nupur were seen sharing a sweet kiss after the wedding. Nupur opted for a white gown for the special day, while Stebin wore a sophisticated suit.
Stebin and Nupur have been rumoured to be dating since 2023, when they were spotted together on dates and during family gatherings. Stebin has been spotted in Kriti’s social media posts and stories as well.
