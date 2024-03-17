Kriti Sanon on Crew: ‘Whenever a woman-oriented film is made, people think it’s bashing men’

Actor Kriti Sanon spoke about her upcoming film, Crew, at the trailer launch in Mumbai recently. She also spoke about the stereotypes surrounding a women-centric film, but how this one co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks barriers by being a pure comedy. (Also Read: Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon promise a madcap adventure as flight attendants. Watch) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon pose during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Crew in Mumbai on Saturday.(Girish Srivastav)

‘Women can do comedy well’

Talking to the press, Kriti said, “I feel, jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi, all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai as you can see women can do comedy very very well. (I feel when there’s a women-oriented film and it’s about the girls, everyone thinks it’ll be very serious, or tackle with an issue or bash men and all that. But this film does none of that and women can do comedy very well.)”

‘Refreshing to work with women’

Kriti also called working with Kareena and Tabu ‘refreshing,’ stating that they often usually work with men but this was a different experience. “We usually get to work with men, it was very refreshing to work with women. These women are so talented, I have admired them for years. We all look up to them in what they bring to tbe table and for how they’ve reinvented themselves,” she said, adding, “The way this film was written and these characters are, there’s such life and chemistry between these three.”

About Crew

Diljit Dosanjh also stars in Crew, and tells the story of three flight attendants. The trailer showed how the company they work for, Kohinoor Airlines, is bankrupt and the trio come across a man with gold bars attached to his chest. Crew is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and will see Kapil Sharma in a cameo. The film is slated for release on March 29.

