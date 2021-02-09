Kriti Sanon shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra: 'Seconds before action'
- Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
Kriti Sanon has been shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer since early January. On Tuesday, she shared a couple of BTS pictures from shoot. She also revealed the name of her character.
Sharing the photos, she wrote: "Final touches.. The seconds before “Action”.. when I’m still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA .. #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography."
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan, reacted to the picture. While Jacqueline dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, Warda wrote: "Totally love’em both."
Some time back, Kriti had shared a picture of Akshay Kumar from the movie and written: "26th Jan 2022 !! #BachchanPandey #Repost @akshaykumar His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson."
Also read: Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'
Kriti has been sharing pictures from the film shoot on Instagram. On the first day of shoot, she had written: "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go... @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @akshaykumar @farhadsamji @sknadiadwala @harjeetsphotography."
Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Farhad Samji and is a Sajid Nadiadwala film. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Kriti will be seen in the role of a journalist, who wants to become a film director.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan wishes Amrita Singh on birthday, calls mom 'boss lady'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she will give up arrogance if anyone can name actor with more range
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra
- Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta
- Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfinished review: Priyanka Chopra reveals private life details in moving book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary
- Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a throwback video from his young days to wish a close friend, Sadiq on his wedding anniversary. He also joked about how Sadiq's wife was the reason the marriage survived. He also had a piece of advice for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says everyone mentioned in her book has been sent a copy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Sara Ali Khan said she wants to stay with Amrita Singh even after marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alisa Khan: I got more famous for my controversies than my films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal: You are still out of sight if you do something terrible and no one watches it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon enlists her son to announce she's pregnant with her third child
- Lisa Haydon has announced in an Instagram video that she is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch the video, featuring her son Zack, here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16
- Somy Ali has recounted the story of how she moved to India as a teenager, with the 'preposterous' idea of wanting to get married to Salman Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia announces noble gesture
- Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for a good cause. His girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced that the 'sale' would benefit children fighting cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox