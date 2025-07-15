Kriti Sanon watches India vs England Test at Lord's with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, poses for cute selfie

Actor Kriti Sanon has been rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia for over a year now. Recently, the duo was spotted at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London for the third Test match between India and England. Kriti Sanon and rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia are currently in London.

Kriti Sanon spotted with Kabir Bahia at Lord's

In a photo, Kriti was seen standing next to Kabir at the venue watching the match. In another photo, they laughed as they sat next to each other. For the outing, Kriti and Kabir twinned in white and beige outfits. She wore a beige top and white pants. Kabir opted for a white T-shirt, beige jacket and white trousers.

Kabir shares pics with Kriti from venue

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kabir shared several videos as he watched the match. He also shared a selfie with Kriti. Both of them smiled as they posed for the camera. He didn't caption the post but simply geo-tagged the location as Lord's Cricket Ground.

About Kabir and Kriti

Last year, they were spotted together at a family wedding in Dubai, after which they celebrated Christmas. The couple also attended Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert together. Reportedly, it was Nupur Sanon who introduced Kabir to her sister.

As per reports, Kabir was born in November 1999 and finished his schooling at a boarding school called Millfield in 2018, located in Somerset, England. He has shared several photos from his school days on Instagram, including one from 2015 of him playing cricket on the Millfield Cricket Ground. Kabir belongs to a rich family based in London. His father Kuljinder Bahia is the founder of Southall Travel, a leading UK-based travel agency.

Kriti's upcoming films

Fans will see Kriti with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and features music by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 28, 2025. It is the spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa.

She will also be seen in sequel of Cocktail, directed by Homi Adajania. Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly playing the lead roles in the film. Cocktail was directed by Homi in 2012 and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles.