Kubbra Sait: I don’t use social media to make a statement but to connect with people

The coronavirus pandemic certainly impacted everyone both mentally, and physically, too, as everyone was confined to their homes owing to the lockdown. The feeling of helplessness is something everyone grappled with. And social media, while it proved to be a saviour for SOS requests, also made one feel more worried with bad news pouring in from different places.

Actor Kubbra Sait knows this feeling very well, because sometime back, she decided to quit Twitter for a while,

“The pandemic happened, and I started realising the way we think about things. I would constantly be worried about this and that, and I changed the word from worry to concern. I don’t have the power invested in me, I can’t change something or fix it, then why am I worrying about it? I could be concerned,” says the 38-year-old.

She saw news about farmers protesting and migrants walking back to their homes, and she strongly expressed her opinions, too.

“How could someone be so insensitive (to not do it). I can raise my voice and do something about it. But then came the second wave, and I said, ‘I am concerned about it, but it is taking a toll on me. If I am not full, how can I contribute to anybody else?’ I got off Twitter, and didn’t make an announcement, ‘I am leaving Twitter’, I can’t do that,” says Sait, stressing that it’s not something she believes in.

“I have never done anything as a human being to make a statement. I don’t see social media to make a statement, but to genuinely connect with people,” adds the actor, who will be seen next in the international show Foundation.

Unlike many celebs who have digital teams to handle their social media engagement, Sait clears she has no such team for that. “I want to keep it authentic, so, I don’t have anyone who runs my social media. I do it myself, and I am a happy person,” she ends.