Lara Dutta's fellow pageant beauties Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza wish her on birthday

As Lara Dutta turned 46 today, she got birthday wishes from old friends and rivals, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza. The three actors comepeted against each other in the Miss India 2000 pageant. (Also Read: On Lara Dutta's birthday, 5 times the Miss Universe refuted 'rivalry' rumours with Miss World Priyanka Chopra) Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza in a throwback picture

Priyanka, Dia wish Lara

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of Lara. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Lara Paaji (heart emoji). Wishing the best for you, always.” Dia Mirza also shared a GIF of her kissing Lara on her cheek from the pagent years ago. She also shared a picture with Lara and her husband and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi. Dia wrote in the caption, “@larabhupathi love you (sparkle emoji). Happy birthday!! Keep shining, keep inspiring.” Lara added Dia's wish to her Instagram Stories and thanked her with hugs and red heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Lara Dutta on her birthday

Lara on taking Priyanka, Dia ‘under her wing’

On an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Lara had said about supporting Priyanka and Dia, and also helping them out with their make-up, "For me it was winning Miss India and Miss Universe, entire focus is there, but at the same time you don’t forget that you are human and achievements or failures, without trying to sound morbid, once you’re gone aren’t really going to matter.”

Priyanka also returned the favour when she appeared on the chat show in the same year, 2006. She had said, "I looked up to Lara quite a bit, because she’d had so much experience. Dia was 18, and I was 17, and we were like these little babes. We used to call Lara ‘mom’. I wouldn’t know what to wear, or how my makeup was. And I remember one time she took me to the bathroom, and she showed me the right makeup to use for my skin. Totally look up to her for that.”

On the work front, Lara will next appear in the show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. Meanwhile, Priyanka is filming for Heads of State and Dia was last seen in Dhak Dhak.