On Lara Dutta's birthday, 5 times the Miss Universe refuted 'rivalry' rumours with Miss World Priyanka Chopra

Lara Dutta scripted history in the year 2000 as she was crowned the second Indian Miss Universe after Sushmita Sen. However, in the same year Priyanka Chopra also won Miss World 2000 contest. Later, when the duo made their acting debuts with Akshay Kumar-starrer Andaaz, rumour mills started reporting about their rivalry. Despite the gossip, Lara and Priyanka always denied the same. Time and again, they proved that they are best friends. As Lara turns 46 on April 16, a glimpse at five times she showcased her close bond with her Andaaz co-star. (Also read: Lara Dutta, Arun Govil's photos from Ramayana shoot out; fans want leaked pics to stop: ‘Restrict phones on set') Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra worked together in Akshay Kumar starrer Andaaz.

Lara will always have Priyanka's back

Lara penned a heartfelt note on Instagram as her debut movie Andaaz clocked 20 years on May 2023. She posted her pictures with Priyanka and Akshay. The actor captioned her post as, “And just like that…….. it’s been 20 years!!! What an incredible, exhilarating journey!!! Always grateful! (folded hands emoji) First of all to the audience and fans! (emoji) To @suneeldarshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher My forever most handsome, most fun , always there for me, @akshaykumar For just being who he is!!! @priyankachopra we’ll always have each others backs! (smiling and heart emojis) Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me! (two folded hands and heart emoji)”

Lara receives thank you note from Priyanka

Lara Dutta was sent a copy of Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished. The actor shared the copy on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Currently reading…Super excited to get this Priyanka Chopra! Looking forward to the read.” Beside the book a note by Priyanka read, “Thanks for being such a big part of my story.” The former Miss World then reposted Lara's story and wrote, “Wonder if our memories match! Love always (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra thanks Lara Dutta.

Lara helped Priyanka with makeup at beauty pageant

Lara had helped Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza at beauty pageants. In an interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Priyanka said that she and Dia referred to Lara as ‘mom.’ The actor said that the Miss Universe 2000 always guided them in terms of clothing and makeup throughout the competition. Lara confirmed the same to Simi on her show and told her, “For me, winning Miss India and Miss Universe was my primary focus. However, without sounding morbid, once you’re gone, your achievements won’t really matter. Life offers very few moments when you can make a positive impact on someone else’s life, and those moments define life for me. If I can’t be there for others, then I am not truly living, and I don’t want any of it because that is what’s most important to me.”

Lara hails throwback pic with Priyanka, Dia

Dia Mirza shared a throwback picture from their beauty pageant days on her Imstagram handle. The photo featured her, Lara and Priyanka posing for the camera. She captioned her post as, “Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra @larabhupathi (globe emoji).” Lara commented on the post and wrote, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on.”

Lara's sweet note for Priyanka, Dia

Lara shared a collage picture on her Instagram handle. Apart from her, Priyanka and Dia's throwback photo from Miss India 2000, she also shared their present day pictures. She captioned her post as, “I had posted the above picture a while ago but came across this edit on #instagram and really loved it! THEN & NOW! Coming up to 20 years you guys @diamirzaofficial @priyankachopra !!!!! I love you both loads!! (hearts emojis) So happy we’ll always have this that ties us together! (kissing emojis) One for the Motherland! 🇮🇳 (folded hands emoji).”