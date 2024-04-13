Priyanka Chopra drops throwback picture with 'newly acquired crown', fans call her journey inspiring

Priyanka Chopra dons many hats, as an actor, singer and entrepreneur. However, the actor shot to fame for the first time after she became Miss World 2000. On Saturday, Priyanka shared a throwback picture of herself from a beauty pageant along with another photo of the present times. (Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra's France trip: Playtime with Malti Marie, juggling between The Bluff and Heads of State shooting) Priyanka Chopra shared her picture from the Miss India 2000 pageant.

Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic about Miss India 2000 pageant

The Heads of State star captioned her post as, “How it started.. how it’s going. (hearts emojis) PS: those 2000s brows though (eyes emoji). My 17 year old self was just trying to pretend like I belonged. In that moment I was desperately trying to keep it together. With the weight of the heavy sari and the newly acquired crown flimsily pinned into my hair with 2 bobby pins, my confidence was slowly slipping as well. But I held it together, just like my sari, with a few safety pins. (smiling emoji)"

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the first slide Priyanka wore her Femina Miss India 2000 sash and white sari. In the second picture from the current times, the actor can be seen taking a mirror selfie. She dons a grey jeans jacket paired with a white crop-top and matching pants in the photo. A fan wrote, “The best and baddest miss world ever (fire emojis). A second fan captioned their comment as, “Queen of Bollywood (heart-shaped eye emoji)”. While a user also complemented her and wrote, “Such an inspiration”.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka made her acting debut with Vijay's courtroom drama Thamizhan. Her first Bollywood film was Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. It was Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion that won her a National Award for Best Actress. She was last seen in the American rom-com Love Again. She is currently shooting for her next movie Heads of State, which is an action-comedy starring Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka also became an executive producer for the Oscar nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place