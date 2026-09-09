Lust Stories 3 trailer: Aditi Rao Hydari says women are like candles, not light bulbs, in this tale of desire. Watch

The 2-minute-19-second trailer for Lust Stories 3 features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari , Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada. Their characters navigate relationships, love, lust and most importantly, desire. Even as Konkona tells Apte they must be ‘ready for fireworks’ she reminds them that they’re in Kandivali. Madan and Ali seem to be navigating a difficult marriage, while Aditi and Siddharth do so differently. The trailer ends with a reference to an Akshay Kumar meme.

Lust Stories 3 trailer: The third instalment of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated anthology, Lust Stories , is back. The trailer that dropped on Wednesday shows Aditi Rao Hydari’s character describing women as a candle rather than a light bulb – something that melts rather than just burns. Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj direct an ensemble cast.

About Lust Stories 3 Lust Stories 3 explores four stories of love, relationships and desire. Talking about being a part of the anthology, Vikramaditya Motwane says in a press release, “What drew me to Lust Stories 3 was the chance to explore what happens when the comfort of everyday life begins to rub up against the desire for something unexpected, and this story allowed me to explore that space with warmth, humour and a little bit of unpredictability.”

Kiran Rao adds, “What interested me about this story was how the first sparks of an attraction can quickly become something far more complicated. Desire makes us curious, and sometimes willing to take chances we normally wouldn’t. I was interested in what happens when those choices begin to have unexpected consequences.”

Shakun Batra says, ‘’For me, the most interesting relationships are the ones where people don’t quite know what they’re feeling, or how to make sense of it. Affection, insecurity, allure and frustration can all exist at the same time, often in ways that surprise us. I wanted to explore that emotional ambiguity with honesty, without judging the characters or trying to give them easy answers. There’s something inherently dramatic, and often quite funny, about watching people navigate those contradictions.’’

Vishal Bhardwaj concludes, “What fascinates me about desire is how deeply it is connected to imagination - to the stories we tell ourselves, and sometimes the stories we are afraid to tell out loud. I was drawn to the idea of exploring that space through a character who finds her own voice and discovers what happens when that voice reaches beyond her. There’s humour, mischief and emotion in that journey, but also questions about identity, expression and who gets to tell stories about desire. That made this a particularly exciting story for me to explore.”

Lust Stories 3 premieres on September 18 on Netflix.