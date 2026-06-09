Maanvi Gagroo on her 20-year friendship with Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha: 'We've been through everything' | Interview

For many millennials, TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom was a big part of growing up. The Disney Channel musical sitcom introduced viewers to the lively Pink Band and a young cast that would go on to build successful careers in the entertainment industry. Among them were Maanvi Gagroo and Sriti Jha, whose journeys eventually took very different directions. Sriti Jha and Maanvi Gagroo via Instagram.

Over the years, Maanvi became a familiar face in both the OTT space and Bollywood with projects like Four More Shots Please!, Tripling and TVF Pitchers, while Sriti established herself as one of Indian television's most loved stars through Kumkum Bhagya. While their careers evolved in different ways, one thing has stayed constant through it all—their friendship.

A bond built long before fame Long before the fame, premieres and red carpets, Maanvi Gagroo and Sriti Jha were just two young actors starting out in the industry together. Over the years, they have stood by each other through every major phase of life, making their friendship one of the longest-lasting relationships in the entertainment industry.

Looking back on their nearly 20-year bond, Maanvi says what makes their friendship special is that they have experienced life's ups and downs together. "We've seen each other through different houses, different phases of life," Maanvi tells Hindustan Times in an interview. "With money, without money, struggling, thriving, boyfriends—everything."

The moment they realised their dream had come true Over the years, fans have seen glimpses of Maanvi and Sriti's friendship through social media posts, holidays together and the way they celebrate each other's achievements. One memory, however, stands out for Maanvi. It was during a film premiere when the two actors found themselves surrounded by photographers calling out their names.

Looking at each other in that moment, they were suddenly reminded of their early days on the set of Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, when they were just young girls with big dreams of making it in the industry. “At a premiere, photographers were calling out our names and suddenly we looked at each other and realised, ‘Oh My God, this is what we dreamt of',” she says.

Different careers, same friendship Sriti Jha went on to become one of television's most loved stars, winning audiences over with shows like Jyoti, Balika Vadhu and later Kumkum Bhagya alongside Shabir Ahluwalia.

Maanvi, on the other hand, found her footing in the digital space at a time when web content in India was still finding its audience. Through popular shows like Four More Shots Please!, Tripling and TVF Pitchers, she built a reputation for playing relatable and refreshingly real characters.

Even though their careers took them in different directions, their friendship remained exactly the same. As Maanvi puts it, “Sometimes we realize we haven't met for three months and we're living in the same city. But when we do meet, it never feels like any time has passed.”

Sriti Jha is currently seen in Oh Humnava Tum Dena Saath Mera. Meanwhile, Maanvi Gagroo is gearing up for her Bollywood film Heer Sara, set for June 12 release.