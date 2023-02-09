Madhu Kandhari: Length of the role really doesn’t matter anymore

Hush Hush and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor Madhu Kandhari feels after pandemic artistes are getting better opportunities to work irrespective of their location.

“Location is no more a constrain for any actor. They can be anywhere in the country, if they are suitable for a certain character, they can easily audition as well as give a screen test online and travel anywhere required. It’s a win-win situation for all as commuting too is much easy now. For actors it saves living cost in expensive cities and for makers they get local artistes at less budget and also bring the real flavour in the story line,” says the actor last seen playing a kin of one the victims in the series Delhi Crime-2 and a Haryanvi girl in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

Kandhari adds, “I agree that opportunities are better if you stay in Mumbai. Still, artistes from MP, Bihar, UP and Delhi are getting good work as they bring authenticity to the character of that place.”

She started with a small role in a mega project. “It’s a blessing that I got to played a small role in PK (2014) and a RAW agent in Madras Café (2013). The length of the roles was not as big but working with Raj Kumar Hirani and Shoojit Sircar was a life-changing experience for me. With them I realised how important it is to have a defined script for each shot and undying efforts they put in each frame. Since then, I understand that the length of the role really doesn’t matter anymore.” The young actor also runs a theatre group Natyautsav in her hometown Delhi.

Having played a lead in OTT film Mrs Scooter, the actor is not looking forward to do TV.

“Initially, I was like if a role is meant for me, it will reach me. But now, I have learnt that, like any other field, you need to reach out to people, show them what you are capable of and in that process, you get to learn a lot.”

Kandhari has multiple projects lined up. “I have shot for OTT series White Gold which is based on opium farming, I’m in talks for two projects with (Raj Kumar) Santoshi sir for Lahore and he might revive Battle of Saragarhi. I will be doing a travel-based film Adheera. Besides, I have a done a Punjabi short film Ishq Ibadat,” she concludes.