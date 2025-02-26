Maha Shivratri: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seek Lord Shiva's blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. See pics

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple along with their families to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The couple shared pictures from their visit on social media. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Parineeti-Raghav at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

On Wednesday, Raghav shared a couple of pictures from their visit to the temple. In one of the pictures, Parineeti and Raghav were seen standing together with folded hands, with the temple in the background, while another picture showed the couple posing for a photograph with their family members. Parineeti looked stunning in a yellow palazzo set with a pink dupatta, while Raghav was dressed in a white kurta-pajama.

Sharing the pictures on social media, the AAP MP wrote, "Jai Shri Baba Vishwanath. Hail Lord Shiva. Heartfelt wishes to all countrymen on Maha Shivratri!" Parineeti re-shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev." The actor also shared a video in which both were seen deeply immersed in devotion, praying to Lord Shiva.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha praying to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship

Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours after being spotted together multiple times in Mumbai. They first met on the sets of Chamkila and began dating soon after. The couple tied the knot in a grand Punjabi wedding ceremony at a luxury hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in 2023, in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding was a grand affair and it was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming projects

The actor, who was last seen in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, will next be seen in an upcoming mystery thriller series on Netflix. The yet-untitled series, produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and directed by Rensil D'Silva, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, and Chaitannya Choudhry.