Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan test positive for Covid-19 after Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora

After Kareena Kapoor and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maheep Kapoor, a jewellery designer by profession, is married to actor Sanjay Kapoor. Seema Khan, a fashion designer, is married to Sohail Khan. The duo appeared in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives last year.

Speaking to Indian Express, Sanjay has said, "Yes, she is Covid positive with mild symptoms and she has self-isolated.”

News agency ANI citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that it was Seema who first got Covid-19. It was at a get-together party at Karan Johar's house on December 8 where Kareena and Amrita also got it.

Seema had minor symptoms, said the BMC. On December 11, the Covid-19 report of Seema came positive. The same day Kareena and Amrita too got themselves tested and their reports also came positive on Monday.

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had gathered at Karan Johar's party last week. The party was also attended by Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that Kareena and Amrita have tested positive for Covid and added that they've ‘violated Covid norms and attended several parties’.

In a statement to ANI, BMC had said, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests.”

They also revealed that Kareena's house has been sealed and BMC is tracking down the people that she's come in contact with in the last week. Kareena confirmed the news of her diagnosis in a statement on her Instagram Stories.

“I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,” her statement read.

Maheep and Seema recently came together with Bhavna Panday and Neelam to announce that they've reunited to film the second season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Karan Johar shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram and wrote, “Our favourite Bollywood wives are more fabulous than ever. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is now filming!”