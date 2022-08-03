Mahesh Babu sports long hair, stubble in new pic shared by Namrata Shirodkar; fans call him 'John Wick of India'

Actor Mahesh Babu’s new look featuring a stubble and long hair has got his fans super excited. Wife Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share the latest picture of Mahesh in a completely new avatar which got his fans wondering if it is for his next film with filmmaker Trivikram. Some fans compared the look to Keanu Reeves in John Wick. Also read: Mahesh Babu hugs Namrata Shirodkar as they vacation in Switzerland

Mahesh is currently on a holiday with his family in Switzerland. His latest picture was clicked by his son Gautam and Namrata shared it on Instagram. Fans flooded the comments section with the question if the new look is for Mahesh’s next film.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a new picture of Mahesh Babu.

One of the comments was from Namrata’s sister Shilpa, who wrote, “OMG look at Mahesh (sic).” Quite a few fans asked if the look is for SSMB28, the tentatively titled upcoming project of Mahesh Babu.

On Twitter, several fans shared the picture and described Mahesh as the John Wick of India. They even went on to make posters of Mahesh as John Wick.

SSMB 28 will mark Mahesh Babu’s reunion with filmmaker Trivikram for the third time after movies such as Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the co-star. The film is expected to go on the floors later this month. SS Thaman has been signed to compose the music.

Mahesh was last seen playing a loan agent in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the box-office worldwide. The film marked the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh was paired with Mahesh for the first time.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu, was heavily panned by a section of the audience for its controversial love track between Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.

