Mahesh Bhatt says he was in tears watching son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, feels actor ‘touched the God in him’
Mahesh Bhatt praised Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana, recalling that the exile scene brought him to tears.
Ramayana is receiving praise from all quarters, but for actor Ranbir Kapoor, some of the most special appreciation has come from his family. Ranbir's father-in-law and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lauded the film, particularly Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Rama. During a recent interaction, Mahesh recalled how he almost broke down while watching the scene in which Rama is sent into exile.
‘I tried hard not to cry’
Speaking to Variety India, Mahesh said, "Just before the interval, Rama was sent into exile for 14 years. I felt my throat close. I tried hard not to cry. I had gone [to watch the film] with young filmmakers and writers, and people in the hall knew they were sitting with Ranbir Kapoor’s father-in-law. When the lights came on, I tried to hide my tears. I couldn’t. Nor could I say much. Great experiences make you silent."
Mahesh also praised the film's director, Nitesh Tiwari, for his sensitive portrayal of Rama and Ravana. He lauded Yash's performance as Ravana and said Ranbir's portrayal of Rama brought out a side of the actor that his previous films had not explored. He said, "Yash mesmerized me as Ravana. Nitesh Tiwari reins in all that power; it could so easily have become too much. I was still under its spell when Ranbir entered, and the film did not immediately rise for me with his arrival. Then he walked towards the camera and folded his hands. I saw him touch something in himself that his other films had never asked him to. I felt he had touched the God in him. As the family gathered around Rama, the epic came close. Arun Govil was heartbreakingly total."
Deep Dive
Alia Bhatt shares photos of Raha from Ramayana sets
On Thursday, Alia Bhatt had shared pictures of their daughter Raha from the sets of Ramayana and penned a heartfelt note for Ranbir. Praising his dedication to the film, she wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.”
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Kajal Aggarwal. Sunny Deol is set to play Lord Hanuman in Part 2. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the ambitious project has a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore for both instalments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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