Mahesh Bhatt says he was in tears watching son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, feels actor ‘touched the God in him’

Ramayana is receiving praise from all quarters, but for actor Ranbir Kapoor, some of the most special appreciation has come from his family. Ranbir's father-in-law and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lauded the film, particularly Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Rama. During a recent interaction, Mahesh recalled how he almost broke down while watching the scene in which Rama is sent into exile. Mahesh Bhatt praised Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana.

‘I tried hard not to cry’ Speaking to Variety India, Mahesh said, "Just before the interval, Rama was sent into exile for 14 years. I felt my throat close. I tried hard not to cry. I had gone [to watch the film] with young filmmakers and writers, and people in the hall knew they were sitting with Ranbir Kapoor’s father-in-law. When the lights came on, I tried to hide my tears. I couldn’t. Nor could I say much. Great experiences make you silent."

Mahesh also praised the film's director, Nitesh Tiwari, for his sensitive portrayal of Rama and Ravana. He lauded Yash's performance as Ravana and said Ranbir's portrayal of Rama brought out a side of the actor that his previous films had not explored. He said, "Yash mesmerized me as Ravana. Nitesh Tiwari reins in all that power; it could so easily have become too much. I was still under its spell when Ranbir entered, and the film did not immediately rise for me with his arrival. Then he walked towards the camera and folded his hands. I saw him touch something in himself that his other films had never asked him to. I felt he had touched the God in him. As the family gathered around Rama, the epic came close. Arun Govil was heartbreakingly total."