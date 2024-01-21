Main Atal Hoon box office collection day 2: Pankaj Tripathi film mints nearly 2 crore

Main Atal Hoon box office collection day 2: Actor Pankaj Tripathi essays the role of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted close to ₹2 crore on the second day of its release. The film, which released in theatres on Friday, has been helmed by Ravi Jadhav. (Also Read | Main Atal Hoon review: Pankaj Tripathi is terrific as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in this sloppy, oversimplified biopic) Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Main Atal Hoon.

Main Atal Hoon India box office

As per the report, the film minted ₹1.15 crore on day one. The film earned ₹1.96 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. It has has minted ₹3.11 crore in India so far.

The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. It is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Main Atal Hoon is a biopic on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Main Atal Hoon review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Pankaj's solid performance that doesn't make you blink an eye and keeps you invested in the film. As Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the actor puts a terrific show and displays a myriad of emotions. I loved the fact that though Pankaj has been made to look exactly like Atal physically, there's minimal effort to copy his voice modulation or mannerism while delivering dialogues. However, Pankaj's hand movements while giving speeches, body gestures while casually having a conversation, eyes and smile will make you see the real Atal on the screen most of the time."

Pankaj on the late PM

Recently, Pankaj talked to news agency ANI about how he prepared for the role of late PM Vajpayee. He had said, “After preparing and reading about Atal ji's characteristics, you would not feel the same way about modern-day leaders. Politicians, who were not just his opponents but even his staunchest critics, respected him and adhered to his legislative etiquette.”

He had also added, “It is tough to find an opponent for Atal in Indian politics. I was wondering if I could do justice to this. But I have attended two of Atal ji's political rallies. I went to listen to him, standing in the crowd five hundred metres away.”

