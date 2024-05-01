 Makarand Deshpande reveals his scenes in RRR were cut: ‘I enjoyed shooting for the film but…’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Makarand Deshpande reveals his scenes in RRR were cut: ‘I enjoyed shooting for the film but…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 01, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Makarand Deshpande recently revealed that his scenes from SS Rajamouli's epic drama, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, were cut.

Makarand Deshpande is known for his versatility in Hindi and regional cinema. The actor-director is currently geared up for the release of his next Monkey Man in India. Makarand, in an interview with Lallantop Cinema revealed that his important sequences from RRR were cut because of date hassles and extended schedule. (Also read: Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala attend Monkey Man premiere in Los Angeles: Pics)

Makarand Deshpande reveals why his important scenes from RRR were removed.
Makarand reveals why his scenes in RRR were cut

Makarand recalled that his scenes in the SS Rajamouli directorial were removed because of various reasons. He told that Covid pandemic was also one of the reasons he faced scheduling conflicts. 

The actor said, “It was such a mammoth film that its schedules were affected by many things; such as COVID and rain. So, it became difficult. Initially, I had a terrific time shooting for the film. But then, because the schedule was stretched a lot, it started becoming difficult for me. I lost out on some scenes also because of the dates, otherwise the presence would have been better. But an actor can only do his bit, what gets edited, you can’t really do anything.”

For the unversed, Makarand played the role of Jr NTR's friend in RRR. Makarand also told how the RRR team welcomed him on the set. He praised Ram Charan for his humility as the latter called him a bog fan of the actor since Satya.

About Makarand Deshpande

Makarand made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). He also acted in Shah Rukh Khan's popular television show Circus (1989). The actor has been parts of movies like Jungle (2000), Sarfarosh (1999), Swades (2004), Makdee (2002) and Satya (1998). He was last seen in Bholaa (2023), Ponniyin Selvan 2 (2023) and Jailer (2023). 

Makarand Deshpande's upcoming project

Makarand recently featured in the Telugu historical action-drama Razakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad. The actor also stated that his first Hollywood project Monkey Man will release in India after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

 

