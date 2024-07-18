Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff: Workout regimes top Bollywood celebs follow

With always having to be ready for the screen and paparazzi, our favourite Bollywood celebrities follow workouts to look their best at all times. Let’s take a peek at some of the workouts they swear by. Also read | From Ranbir Kapoor's muscle ups to Alaya F's stability ball routine: Celebs provide fitness Friday inspo Malaika Arora doing her ‘favourite’ Yoga pose, Trikonasana. (File Photo)(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora: Yoga

Malaika Arora aka Malla swears by yoga as her main source of fitness and is vocal about its health benefits in her social media posts. She says it has helped her through all challenging phases of life and also as a means to cope with stress. Along with following yoga herself, she also does yoga classes with The Diva Yoga studio in Mumbai to help train others in the art of yoga.

Alia Bhatt: Cardio

With a six-month time frame to lose 20 kg before starring in her debut film, Dharma Productions’ Student of The Year, Alia Bhatt swore by cardio as her main source of weight loss, and still continues to incorporate it in her workout regime. Along with a healthy diet, and a mix of other forms of exercises, cardio is a must in her everyday routine.

Janhvi Kapoor: Pilates

Janhvi Kapoor actively posts about her workouts on her social media, and pilates is the one form she is seen doing the most with celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. A Cadillac reformer is the machine she swears by, considering pilates is one of the most effective workouts to tone and reform the body.

Taapsee Pannu: Strength training/weight training

Taapsee Pannu believes that training with weights is most important for the mind and muscles to remain active. With circuit training as her main form of working with weights, she incorporates cardio and functional exercises in her everyday routine to keep her physique on point.

Katrina Kaif: Functional training

Katrina Kaif’s captivating on-screen presence is the result of her staying active and keeping her body moving. Functional training is an essential part of her workout, incorporating movement with medicine balls and suspension trainers. While, her workout regime changes with her next movie role, the one thing which remains consistent is her diet. With vegetable juices, healthy Asian salads and soups, Katrina swears by a fun and sustainable diet that powers her through any workout she does.

Hritik Roshan: Weight training + cardio

The Green God of Indian cinema, Hritik Roshan keeps his body moving no matter what, and incorporates a significant amount of weight training in his workout regime. A basic two muscle group division, five days a week is what Hritik believes in, giving his body enough rest and nutrition with a good sleep cycle and a healthy diet. Along with muscle growth, his key to a lean physique is incorporation of cardio exercises, may be some sports, High Intensity Interval Training, or elliptical exercises.

Tiger Shroff: Martial arts

Tiger Shroff, the young action hero of Bollywood, also happens to be a professional martial arts fighter with a five-degree black belt in Taekwondo. Along with the regular weight training, Tiger incorporates martial arts in his workout regime to keep himself in shape and maintain his fitness levels.

Ranveer Singh: Mixed weight training

Bollywood’s most loved Ranveer Singh makes sure to keep his body moving to maintain his physique with a divided weight training regime. Similar to Hritik’s muscle group division, Ranveer focuses on efficient weight training to achieve a sharp muscular physique, along with other supplementary forms of workouts and a healthy diet to remain lean.