Malaika Arora’s yoga session with the wheel is the perfect kickstart to the week

health
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:54 AM IST

From boosting strength and flexibility to lending support during yoga, here are a range of benefits of the yoga wheel. Watch Malaika ace yoga asanas with the aid of the yoga wheel.

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. The actor swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. On multiple occasions, the actor has been spotted speaking of the many benefits of yoga. She also spoke of the time in her life when she was going through a rough patch and she turned to yoga for solace, and since then, there has been no going back. Malaika hardly misses a day from her yoga studio and is regularly spotted in front of her yoga studio by paparazzi in Mumbai. Malaika’s Instagram profile is replete with information and tips related to yoga. From sharing snippets from her yoga diaries to listing the benefits of a routine, Malaika keeps her fans updated with yoga and health-related information.

Malaika is currently trained by yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi. Sarvesh is known for training several Bollywood celebrities, and is the owner of yoga studio, Diva Yoga. The Diva Yoga’s official Instagram profile, on Monday, shared a short video from Malaika’s Monday yoga routine and we are smitten. In the video, Malaika can be seen kickstarting her day with a fitness high. With the help of a yoga wheel, Malaika can be seen stretching her body and performing various yoga asanas. Engrossed in her yoga routine, the actor can be seen performing stretches with the wheel positioned in between her back and the yoga mat, adding extra support to the body. “Practicing yoga with a wheel can help you in releasing any negative emotions you may be holding onto,” read an excerpt of the post.

The post further elaborated on the benefits of performing yoga with the help of the yoga wheel - “It helps open up your heart chakra also known as the Anahata chakra. It allows you to relieve stress and tension from your mind and body. It is a great way to improve flexibility, enhance the range of motion and strengthen the spine.” it also helps in lending support to the body and avoiding chances of injuries during workout.

