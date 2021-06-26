Malaika Arora calls boyfriend Arjun Kapoor her 'sunshine' in birthday post, shares unseen pic

Malaika Arora has wished her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor on his birthday with an unseen picture of the couple. The actor turned 36 on Saturday, June 26. The picture appeared to be taken when the couple was out on a run.

While Arjun Kapoor sported a pair of shorts and a full-sleeved T-shirt underneath a hoodie, Malaika Arora was seen wearing a pair of grey workout pants and a white hoodie over a blue shirt. Malaika was seen giving him a tight hug while they posed against a picturesque background.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday my sunshine…. @arjunkapoor". The couple received love from Arjun's family members. Arjun's cousins Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section.

Fans also showered Arjun and Malaika with love. "Wat a lovely pair," a fan commented. "Cutest," wrote another. A third fan called them a "Super Jodi". "You are looking so beautiful," a fourth fan said.

Malaika and Arjun went public with their relationship in 2019. They were spotted together at the premiere of India's Most Wanted and soon after Malaika shared a picture with Arjun on her Instagram to wish him on his birthday. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The ex-couple shares an 18-year-old son, Arhaan.

Speaking about dating 'someone older with a son from an earlier marriage', Arjun told Film Companion last month, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

"I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face," he had added.