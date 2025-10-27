50 or 52? Malaika Arora finally addresses confusion over her age, shares videos from birthday celebrations in Goa

Television personality Malaika Arora has finally clarified her age after a section of people on social media platforms questioned it. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Malaika shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her recent birthday celebrations in Goa. Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday in Goa.

Malaika Arora reveals her age in new post

In a few photos, Malaika, wearing a yellow dress, sat outdoors as she gave different poses on her 50th birthday. She was seen cutting several cakes and celebrating with her family members and friends in a few other pictures. She rang in her 50th birthday with several parties. Malaika smiled, posed and danced in the photos.

Malaika shares pics with mom, sister, son; pens note on birthday

Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp, sister Amrita Arora and son Arhaan Khan were part of the celebrations. For the parties, Malaika wore a black and white polka-dotted dress, a pink outfit, and a golden gown. Sharing the post, she wrote, "My heart is full (sparkling heart emoji). Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special."

"A special thank you to the wonderful people who helped me plan and create such a beautiful celebration and to my friends who celebrated with me — I couldn’t have asked for more! (Sparkles and red heart emojis)," she added. Malaika added Wet Wet Wet's 1992 song Love Is All Around as the background music.

Reacting to the post, Bipasha Basu wrote, "Belated happy birthday." A fan said, "What a perfect 50th celebration, was so amazing, couldn’t have been any better." Amrita commented, "Best time ever."

Recent confusion over Malaika's age

Recently, a section of people on social media platforms shared posts claiming that Malaika had celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019, sparking speculation about her real age. Later, Amrita took to Instagram to confirm her sister’s age. Sharing a glimpse of Malaika’s three-tier birthday cake, she wrote, “For all the years of being 50, you’re finally 50, my beautiful sister.” In another post, she added, “Mallaaa, you are finally 50. Ugh, could there be a better 50-year-old!! Uffff I love you deep… What a night last night was… Magical!!"

Malaika's projects

Malaika recently featured in the song Poison Baby from Thamma. Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika as she makes her way to the stage. She is also a part of the reality series India's Got Talent as a judge alongside Shaan and Navjot Singh Sidhu.