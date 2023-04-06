Malaika Arora recalls being perceived as ‘a sexy bombshell’, not taken seriously: ‘It bothered me’

Television personality Malaika Arora has recalled that for the longest time in her career, she was thought of 'as a sexy bombshell'. In a new interview, Malaika added that no one took her seriously. (Also Read | Malaika Arora talks about marrying again, taking relationship with Arjun Kapoor to next level: 'We are ready for it') Malaika Arora opened up about the time when people thought of her only as ‘a sexy bombshell’.

Malaika also confessed that it bothered her how people thought about her. She added that she was 'constantly dealing with internal strife'.

In an interview with Brides Today, Malaika said, "When you are perceived as a sexy bombshell, no one takes you seriously. And this is what people thought about me for the longest time. It bothered me how people thought of me as just a 'great body' and a 'good face'; I wanted to break away from this image, and I worked on myself to do so."

She also added, "Confidence was never an issue... If there is one thing that I have in abundance, it’s confidence. Today, I feel I am calmer and wiser...something I certainly wasn’t growing up. I remember I was constantly dealing with internal strife. Having said that, I am a born hustler and I will die a hustler."

Malaika started her career in Bollywood films with the hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998). She also featured in many other songs such as Ekwari Tak Le from Bichhoo (2000), Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg (2010), Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2, and Pandey Ji Seeti from Dabangg 2, both in 2012.

Malaika has also been part of several reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, and India's Best Dancer.

Recently, Malaika made her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar as she gave fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in the show Moving In With Malaika.

She also featured in a new song, titled Tera Ki Khayal along, with singer Guru Randhawa. The song has been sung by Guru Randhawa. He also penned the lyrics along with Royal Maan. The song is composed by Sanjoy with video direction by Bosco Leslie Martis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON