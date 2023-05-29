Malaika Arora shares pic of Arjun Kapoor wearing almost nothing, internet reacts ‘this is just so crass’

Actor Malaika Arora keeps sharing her life updates on social media. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who seemed to be wearing nothing but just holding a pillow to hide his modesty while sitting on a couch. Sharing the photo, Malaika called him ‘lazy’. Also read: Arjun Kapoor posts pics from Berlin with his 'love' Malaika Arora, fans call them love birds Malaika Arora shared a racy picture of Arjun Kapoor on Sunday.

The photo was clicked in a living room. It's not known if Malaika was the one who captured the moment. It had Arjun lazing on a couch. He was not seen in any clothes and strategically held a pillow in front of him. Sharing it, Malaika wrote in the caption, “My very own lazy boy.” She also tagged Arjun who reposted it and added a heart emoji.

Internet is not pleased

Many expressed their disappointment over the picture when it made its way to Reddit some hours later. Many said they wanted to “unsee” it. A Reddit user wrote, "I don't pay my internet bills for this". Another commented, “my eyes are ruined forever now.” “This is just so crass! Why would you post this!?!?” said one more user. A person also wrote, “Meri galti hai, maine Reddit khola (it is my fault that I opened Reddit.” “What about my consent?” asked a person.

Malaika and Arjun's relationship

Malaika and Arjun are dating for years now. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. They parted ways in 2017 and are co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan. Arjun shares a good bond with Arhaan and is sometimes spotted hanging out with Malaika and her son.

Malaika on marrying Arjun Kapoor

While it's not known if Malaika and Arjun will be tying the knot soon, earlier this year, Malaika had said that she would love to take her relationship with Arjun Kapoor ‘to the next level’. She thinks they are ready.

Malaika told Brides Today about thoughts of a second marriage, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

Malaika was last seen in her reality show, Moving In With Malaika. It marked her OTT debut. Arjun, on the other hand, will be next seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON