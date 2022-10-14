‘Goddess’ Malaika Arora glams up in blue as showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, fans react. See pics

Malaika Arora turned showstopper at a fashion show on Friday. Malaika was decked up in a blue outfit as she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. The reality TV judge left her fans speechless in her glamorous showstopper avatar. While some called her ‘Goddess’, others were in awe of her ‘dramatic’ style. Also read: Kareena Kapoor takes over London streets in style, poses with Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla

Malaika walked the fashion week ramp for the designer label Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki. Commenting on Malaika’s photos shared on the official Instagram handle of the fashion week, a fan wrote, “She is goals!!! Love the look.” A fan also commented, “Oh my God.” Another one wrote, “Simply wow.” One called Malaika a Goddess and dropped a string of fire emojis in the post's comment section. Another one said she loved Malaika’s dramatic outfit and ramp walk.

Malaika also took to Instagram Stories and shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses of her fashion week outing. She shared a selfie of herself as she got ready for the event, and also some videos of her posing for photos before the fashion show and also of her walking the ramp amid cheers from the audience.

Malaika was recently in London, where actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is filming with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh for their upcoming movie. Malaika and Arjun recently also partied with Bhumi and Rakul as they celebrated that latter’s birthday in London. Malaika had also reunited with her besties actor Kareena Kapoor and businesswoman-socialite Natasha Poonawalla during her recent London trip. Malaika had shared some photos of herself and Kareena from the streets of London as they walked holding umbrellas and wearing winter clothes.

