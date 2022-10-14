Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Goddess’ Malaika Arora glams up in blue as showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, fans react. See pics

‘Goddess’ Malaika Arora glams up in blue as showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, fans react. See pics

bollywood
Published on Oct 14, 2022 03:49 PM IST

Malaika Arora walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week on Friday. She wore a blue outfit as the showstopper for a designer label. Here's how fans reacted to her ‘dramatic’ look.

Malaika Arora at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora turned showstopper at a fashion show on Friday. Malaika was decked up in a blue outfit as she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. The reality TV judge left her fans speechless in her glamorous showstopper avatar. While some called her ‘Goddess’, others were in awe of her ‘dramatic’ style. Also read: Kareena Kapoor takes over London streets in style, poses with Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla

Malaika walked the fashion week ramp for the designer label Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki. Commenting on Malaika’s photos shared on the official Instagram handle of the fashion week, a fan wrote, “She is goals!!! Love the look.” A fan also commented, “Oh my God.” Another one wrote, “Simply wow.” One called Malaika a Goddess and dropped a string of fire emojis in the post's comment section. Another one said she loved Malaika’s dramatic outfit and ramp walk.

Malaika also took to Instagram Stories and shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses of her fashion week outing. She shared a selfie of herself as she got ready for the event, and also some videos of her posing for photos before the fashion show and also of her walking the ramp amid cheers from the audience.

Malaika was recently in London, where actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is filming with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh for their upcoming movie. Malaika and Arjun recently also partied with Bhumi and Rakul as they celebrated that latter’s birthday in London. Malaika had also reunited with her besties actor Kareena Kapoor and businesswoman-socialite Natasha Poonawalla during her recent London trip. Malaika had shared some photos of herself and Kareena from the streets of London as they walked holding umbrellas and wearing winter clothes.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora
malaika arora

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out