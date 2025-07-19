Mamata Banerjee worried for ‘brother’ Shah Rukh Khan on hearing about his injury on King sets

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her best wishes for a swift recovery to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was injured during the shoot of his upcoming film King. Shah Rukh Khan and Mamata Banerjee have long shared a sweet bond.(PTI Photo)

Banerjee, who shares a close bond with Khan and affectionately refers to him as her "brother," expressed concern over the news of his injury.

"Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery," she wrote on X.

What happened to Shah Rukh Khan?

As per an HT report, Shah Rukh was injured while shooting in Mumbai, but the exact details of the injury haven’t been disclosed yet. It’s a muscular injury and not serious, but still being treated with care. He has flown to the US for medical attention and has been advised to take a month’s rest.

The July-August shoot schedule of King has been cancelled. Filming is now expected to resume sometime after September. Till then, he’s been told to focus on recovery and return to the set cautiously.

There’s been no official confirmation from his manager, Pooja Dadlani, but her recent Instagram Story suggests she might be in New York.

About Shah Rukh Khan's King

King is being directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Suhana Khan and Saurabh Shukla alongside Shah Rukh Khan. While there's no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor are also part of the ensemble cast.

Jaideep Ahlawat recently confirmed that he’s part of the film as well. Speaking to Lallantop, he shared how he came on board, saying that Shah Rukh had been considering him for the role for a while. Apparently, Siddharth Anand was initially unsure about offering a smaller role after Jewel Thief, but SRK personally reached out to him—something that’s hard to say no to.

The film is currently in production, and a release date has not yet been announced.