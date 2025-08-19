Man pretends to be delivery boy to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, what happens next will leave you in splits. Watch

In a bizarre yet entertaining attempt to meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan, a social media influencer, Shubham Prajapat, tried to sneak into the actor’s iconic residence, Mannat, by pretending to be a Zomato delivery boy. The entire stunt, captured on video, entertained social media users with its creativity and hilarious response. Social media influencer Shubham Prajapat's creative stunt amused viewers despite being thwarted by security at Mannat, leading to comical exchanges with the guards.

What happens in the video

The video begins with Shubam standing outside Mannat, expressing his wish to meet King Khan. Predictably, security doesn't allow him entry. That’s when the plan kicks in: he orders two cold coffees from Zomato, one for himself and one supposedly for Shah Rukh.

When the delivery arrives in just five minutes, Shubham persuades the actual delivery agent to hand over the delivery bag and let him take the order forward. With the delivery bag slung over his shoulder, he confidently walks to Mannat’s main gate, pretending to be there to deliver cold coffee.

The guard at the front gate, however, doesn’t let him in and instead directs him to the “secret back door,” used for discreet entries. Excited and hopeful, Shubham rushes to the said location, thinking he might finally come face-to-face with Bollywood royalty.

At the back door, he repeats his story to another guard, saying he’s there to deliver coffee, possibly sent as a gift. But when the guard asks him to call the person who ordered it and he fails to do so, the plan begins to crumble.

The guard’s reaction was pure comedy gold. He quipped, “Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne,” suggesting that if Shah Rukh Khan himself were to make a call, the coffee maker would break into a dance. The guard rightly guessed that someone from the crowd outside the house must have placed the order and firmly denied the influencer access.

The video could be old, as Shah Rukh and his family have moved out of Mannat, which is under renovation.

Internet reacts

While the attempt didn’t end in a celebrity meet-and-greet, the video has certainly amused the internet. Fans are praising the influencer's bold creativity and the guards' composed (and comical) handling of the situation. One user wrote, “Dimaag to poora lagaya bhai ne (He used his creativity).” A dozen users could not help but comment on the guard's comeback reply with laughing emojis.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is a high-octane action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. It marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi and reportedly has roles by Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji. King is slated for a late 2026 release.