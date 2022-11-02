Mandira Bedi drapes same saree she wore during 2003 World Cup, shares pic: '19 years later'

Actor Mandira Bedi gave her fans a glimpse inside her latest outfit, which she wore nearly two decades later. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mandira posted a picture collage as she draped a lavender saree. (Also Read | Mandira Bedi recalls getting stared down by cricketers while interviewing the)

In the top photo, Mandira wore the saree with a strapless blouse and accessorised with earrings and a neckpiece. She smiled in the photo as she tied her hair back in a bun. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "World Cup March 2003."

In the recent picture, a selfie, Mandira wore the same saree with a sleeveless blouse and silver jewellery. Sporting her short hair, Mandira added a bindi on her forehead. She wrote, "Oct 31, 2022" along with the photo.

Mandira captioned the post, "Same saree. Same person. 19 years later (zany face emoji)." She also added the hashtags-- world cup 2003 and right here right now to her caption. Mandira also added Britney Spears Oops I Did It Again to her post.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Remember seeing you in that long hair look years ago at the Bangalore airport and we did exchange hellos." Another person commented, "Don't agree, you are a much more dynamic person now! More power to you." A comment read, "We really miss you as host in world cup." "Consistency and hard work is visible..after so many years looking younger and younger."

Mandira was one of the first few women who started hosting, followed by commentary, for cricket tournaments. She hosted the ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007. She also hosted the Champions Trophies in 2004 and 2006. She led the coverage of IPL 3 for ITV, a British Network. For the Indian Premier League season 2, she was a host for Sony Max.

Mandira became famous after playing the lead role in the 1994 television serial, Shanti. She has appeared in many Hindi television serials such as Hello Friends, Dushman, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi among others. Mandira featured in several films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Badal, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, Dus Kahaniyaan, Meerabai Not Out, The Tashkent Files, and Saaho.

