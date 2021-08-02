Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband in June, says when her 'little girl asks me to smile, how can I refuse?'

Actor Mandira Bedi on Monday shared a post-workout picture. She mentioned how she had to smile after her daughter Tara asked her to do so.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote: "When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse.. ? #beginagain #ilovemondays"

The picture showed Mandira sitting on the floor wearing workout clothes, smiling for the camera. Many of her friends left words of encouragement in the comments section. Samir Soni wrote: "Keep it up Mandy!" Mouni Roy said: "My baby."

Many of her fans appreciated her spirit. One said: "Ma'am you look so gorgeous... an inspiration to me. Last year I also lost my husband to Covid." Another person said: "More power to you! Keep smiling." A third person wrote: "Thank you ma'am for inspiring us every single day."

Mandira Bedi added another picture.

She posted another picture saying she had joined back work.

In June, Mandira lost her husband, producer Raj Kaushal, to a heart attack. Raj had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo. Mandira and Raj married in 1999. In 2020, the couple adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara.

On July 30, a month after Raj's death, the actor conducted a puja at her home. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mandira posted a picture, in which her was seen in the front of a 'havan kund' along with her children, Vir and Tara. "30th day," she captioned the post with a folded hand emoji.

Two days before that, she had celebrated Tara's fifth birthday and shared pictures. She had written: "28th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain."