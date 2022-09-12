Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Maniesh Paul imitates Malaika Arora's funny 'duck walk', jokes about her playing with dogs at award show. Watch

Maniesh Paul imitates Malaika Arora's funny 'duck walk', jokes about her playing with dogs at award show. Watch

Published on Sep 12, 2022 02:30 PM IST

In a video from Filmfare Awards 2022, Maniesh Paul is seen copying Malaika Arora's walk, leaving everyone is splits. Watch the video here.

Maniesh Paul imitated Malaika Arora's walk during Filmfare 2022.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Last year, a paparazzi video of Malaika Arora went viral where she was seen walking in a manner that many found strange. Soon the clip became viral, with many people dubbing it her ‘duck walk’. During the recent Filmfare Awards 2022, host Maniesh Paul poked fun at Malaika's walk and imitated her. Maniesh's imitation of her, left Malaika, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, and others who were spotted in the audience in splits. Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora laughs in embarrassment as Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis imitate her. Watch

In the video, Maniesh asks Malaika, "Have you ever played golf?" To this Malaika replies "No." Maniesh jokes, "Golf courts are waiting for you to walk on them. (imitates Malaika's walk)." Malaika then says, "Phir se dikhaiye (Do that again)." Maniesh then says “Whenever you go for Pilates, we stand outside the venue. (imitates her walk again). Dogs are so happy when you walk around them and do this…(does a petting gesture). Do we have a fungus that you can't do the same with us?”

Last year when Malaika went for a walk with her dog Casper, her walk caught everyone's attention and people trolled her for the same. Later when she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Geeta Kapur also imitated her walk, leaving everyone is splits.

Malaika started her career back in 1998 as a VJ on TV with MTV Loveline with VJ Cyrus Broacha. She rose to fame after her song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se became a hit. She later appeared in several other songs, such as Kaante's Maahi Ve, Housefull 2's Anarkali Disco Chali, Dabangg 2's Pandey Ji Seeti and many more.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan for almost 19 years. before they parted ways in 2017. They have a son together named Arhaan Khan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

malaika arora

