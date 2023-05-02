Manisha Koirala is against remakes, says it is difficult to recreate same magic: ‘I would leave them as it is’

Manisha Koirala will be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix period drama Heeramandi later this year. She will be part of the series which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Recently, in an interview, the actor came out against remakes, saying it would be best to leave films as they were. She felt that many remakes fall apart as it is difficult to recreate the same energy and magic. (Also read: Manisha Koirala reunites with Mani Ratnam for PS2 screening, recalls how his wife helped her during shooting of Bombay) Manisha Koirala was last seen in the film Shehzada.

Incidentally, Manisha was last seen in the Hindi film Shehzada which is a remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Shehzada, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kritin Sanon, could not match up to the success of the Telugu original which was a blockbuster hit. Manisha played Kartik's mother in the Hindi film, which was directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Manisha shared, "The films I had loved working, I would leave them as it is. It is difficult to recreate that same energy and magic which is why so many remakes have fallen apart. Anything that has been perfected, I don’t want to touch that. With time, everything moves on, even the human mind."

On Sunday, Manisha was present for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2 at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. She reunited with her Bombay director Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini Maniratnam and reminisced about her time working with him. She had shared a few photos with the director on Instagram. She wrote, "Such humble man Mani Ratnam sir is and such a great filmmaker!!! I remember working with him was intense but so fulfilling… we artists long to working with directors who push our limits and help us to excel… He always tries to do things differently! My first day of shooting for Bombay is so fresh in my mind.."

In 2022, the actor also starred in the American comedy film India Sweets and Spices with Adil Hussain, Sophia Ali and Rish Shah. Directed by Geeta Malik, the film is yet to release in India.

